Spain PM Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Madrid's EU presidency

KYIV - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to signal EU support for Ukraine as the country’s commander-in-chief said he was frustrated by the slow deliveries of Western weapons.

Sixteen months into Russia’s invasion, Kyiv says it is fighting “fierce” battles as part of its counteroffensive launched last month after weeks of anticipation.

Mr Sanchez, whose country kicked off its presidency of the European Union, was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Saturday.

“Thank you for your important visit and support of our people!” Mr Zelensky said on social media. “It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU.”

Mr Sanchez’s visit also comes ahead of a key Nato summit in Vilnius later this month that is expected to map out the future relationship between Ukraine and the Western military bloc.

“In Kyiv already. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” with its president, Mr Sanchez wrote on his official Twitter account, saying he would convey “all of Europe’s solidarity”.

“We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe,” added Mr Sanchez, who announced the visit during an EU summit on Thursday, saying the aim was to demonstrate the EU’s “unfaltering support” for Kyiv.