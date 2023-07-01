Spain PM Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Madrid's EU presidency

KYIV - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to signal EU support for Ukraine as the country’s commander-in-chief said he was frustrated by the slow deliveries of Western weapons.
Sixteen months into Russia’s invasion, Kyiv says it is fighting “fierce” battles as part of its counteroffensive launched last month after weeks of anticipation.
Mr Sanchez, whose country kicked off its presidency of the European Union, was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Saturday.
“Thank you for your important visit and support of our people!” Mr Zelensky said on social media. “It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU.”
Mr Sanchez’s visit also comes ahead of a key Nato summit in Vilnius later this month that is expected to map out the future relationship between Ukraine and the Western military bloc.
“In Kyiv already. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” with its president, Mr Sanchez wrote on his official Twitter account, saying he would convey “all of Europe’s solidarity”.
“We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe,” added Mr Sanchez, who announced the visit during an EU summit on Thursday, saying the aim was to demonstrate the EU’s “unfaltering support” for Kyiv.
Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.
Kyiv also said this week that the time had come for Nato to clarify its stance on Ukraine’s membership.
Ukrainian forces have claimed limited gains in a highly touted counteroffensive to win back territory that Russia captured after launching its full-scale offensive in February last year.
But Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview published on Friday that his country’s counteroffensive plans have been hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition.
General Zaluzhny told The Washington Post he is frustrated by the slow deliveries of promised weaponry from the West. Ukraine is still awaiting F-16 fighters promised by its allies, he said.
“I do not need 120 planes. I’m not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited number would be enough,” he told the newspaper.
He also complained he has a fraction of the artillery shells that Russia is firing, The Washington Post reported.
Gen Zaluzhny said he is in constant contact with Western partners, like Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, who are keenly aware of his needs.
But Gen Milley alone cannot make the decision, and the delays are deadly, Gen Zaluzhny said.
“It’s just that while that decision is being made, in the obvious situation, a lot of people die every day – a lot. Just because no decision has been made yet.”
“It’s not a show the whole world is watching and betting on or anything. Every day, every meter is given by blood,” he said.
‘A little slow’
Speaking later Friday in Washington, Gen Milley said the United States and allies were working hard to supply Ukraine.
“We are giving them as much help as humanly possible,” he said.
Gen Milley said the US was still in talks on providing Ukraine with F-16s and ATACMS, precision missiles that could more than double the range Ukraine forces are able to target.
He acknowledged that some people had expressed impatience with the pace of the counteroffensive.
“Sure, it goes a little slow but that is part of the nature of war,” he said.
Separately, a US official confirmed to AFP on Friday that Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns recently travelled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and Mr Zelensky.
During his trip, Mr Burns reaffirmed “the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression”, the US official said. AFP