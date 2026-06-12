Spain opens new probe into ex-PM Zapatero over jewellery found in office

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spain's former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is being investigated for suspected corruption.

MADRID - A Spanish High Court judge investigating former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero for suspected corruption has opened a separate probe over jewellery found during a search of his office, the court said on June 12 .

Zapatero, who was prime minister from 2004 to 2011, remains a leading figure in the main ruling Socialist Party and the graft allegations, which he has denied, have added to pressure on the government following a series of corruption scandals.

Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama said the jewellery items seized during the May 19 search, provisionally valued at about €1.3 million (S$1.9 million ), currently lack documented proof of origin.

He said the possession of high-value assets without clear fiscal traceability could indicate possible tax evasion or smuggling offences, citing the absence of customs documents or evidence that import duties had been paid.

Zapatero’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on June 12 , his spokesperson, Luis Arroyo, said in a post on X that Zapatero would address the jewellery matter before the judge.

Zapatero is due to testify on June 17 and 18 in the corruption case, which centres on an influence-peddling and money-laundering network that he allegedly led.

The network is suspected of having profited from lobbying public authorities on behalf of third parties – mainly Spanish airline Plus Ultra, which received a state bailout in 2021. REUTERS