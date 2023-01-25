Spain open to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister says

MADRID - Spain is open to providing German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday after Germany agreed to send the tanks and allow other Nato allies to do the same.

She told the EFE news agency that Spain would act in coordination with the Western allies helping Ukraine fend off a Russian invasion.

Separately, the Netherlands is prepared to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine if needed, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

“If a contribution from the Netherlands helps, we are prepared to do so,” Mr Rutte told Dutch broadcaster RTL.

Mr Rutte said the Netherlands could opt to buy tanks it currently leases from Germany, and supply those to Ukraine.

According to security and defence researcher Felix Arteaga of the Elcano think-tank, Spain has 108 2A4 tanks.

About half of these tanks are in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and 53 are in reserve and would need to be refit, Mr Arteaga said, adding that it would likely take a few months to prepare them. REUTERS