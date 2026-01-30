Straitstimes.com header logo

Spain mourns victims as families push for train crash truth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lilian Sainz, a relative of a victim of the deadly derailment of two high-speed trains in Adamuz, reacts after giving a speech during a funeral mass in memory of the victims, at the Carolina Marin Sports Palace in Huelva, Spain, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Ms Lilian Sainz reacts after giving a speech during a funeral mass in memory of the victims in Huelva, Spain, on Jan 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

HUELVA, Spain – Some relatives of the

45 people killed in Spain’s rail disaster

vowed on Jan 29 to find out why the two high-speed trains collided, making their promise before survivors still wearing bandages and slings at a funeral mass.

“Only the truth will help us heal this wound. We will know the truth, we will fight so that there will never be another train,” Ms Liliana Saenz, who lost her mother, said at the service in the southern city of Huelva. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended.

Spain is trying to come to terms with the Jan 18 disaster near the village of Adamuz in southern Spain that caused one of the highest death tolls from a train crash in European history.

The government has been scrutinised over whether it has

sufficiently invested in maintenance

of Spain’s vaunted railway system since the crash and other incidents that same week, including the death of a train driver in Catalonia.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente did not attend the service.

A fracture in the rail appeared to have occurred before one of the trains headed for Madrid from Malaga derailed and was hit by a second, Huelva-bound train coming in the opposite direction 20 seconds later, authorities said. Mr Puente said the gap could have been as short as nine seconds.

“We are the 45 families who would trade all the gold in this world, which is now worthless, for the chance to move the hands of the clock forward just 20 seconds,” Ms Saenz, flanked by her brother, told a congregation of hundreds of relatives of the victims and some of the survivors. REUTERS

More on this topic
Spain to pay $30 million in compensation to victims of high-speed train crash
Spain train disaster probe suggests track was cracked
See more on

Spain

Public transport

Transportation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.