Spain, Ireland and Norway recognise Palestinian state

Differences within the EU

Norway informed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa at the weekend that its recognition would also take effect on May 28.

Although Slovenia has also started the process of recognising a Palestinian state, the issue has provoked sharp disagreement within the 27-nation European Union. Spain and Ireland are part of the bloc.

For decades, formal recognition of a Palestinian state has been seen as the endgame of a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Washington and most Western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement on thorny issues like the status of Jerusalem and final borders.

The spiralling bloodshed in Gaza has revived calls for Palestinians to be given their own state, with a growing number of European countries expressing a desire to do so.

Within the EU, states like France believe it is not the right time to do so, while Germany only envisages recognition following negotiations between the two sides.

The move by Spain, Ireland and Norway will mean 145 of the UN’s 193 member states now recognise Palestinian statehood.

These include many Middle Eastern, African and Asian countries, but not the United States, Canada, most of western Europe, Australia, Japan or South Korea.

In 2014, Sweden became the first EU member to recognise a Palestinian state, following six other European countries that took the step before joining the bloc: Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

Award for Hamas

Last week’s decision by Madrid, Dublin and Oslo has provoked a furious response from Israel.

On May 27, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he had told Spain’s consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to West Bank Palestinians from June 1 as a “preliminary punitive” measure.

“We will not put up with harming Israel’s sovereignty and security,” he said, describing recognition of Palestinian statehood as giving “an award to Hamas”, whose unprecedented Oct 7 attacks sparked the Gaza war.

Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on that day in an assault that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza – among them 37 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Mr Katz posted a contentious video on X, formerly Twitter, on May 27 that spliced footage of the Oct 7 attacks with flamenco music and dance alongside the words: “Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: Hamas thanks you for your service”.

Spain’s top diplomat denounced the video as “scandalous and revolting”.

On May 25, Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles accused Israel of committing “a real genocide” in Gaza.

Until now, such language had only been heard from far-left ministers of the coalition government but not from the Socialist party.

“Some have framed our decision to recognise the state of Palestine as ... a reward for terror. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said on May 27.

With the move, Dublin, Madrid and Oslo want “to see a future of normalised relations between the two peoples” and to implement a two-state solution, he said. REUTERS