Spain diagnoses 1,772 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spain reported 1,772 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday (Aug 5), marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day's record rise.

The rate of increase in new cases, which does not include data from two regions, sharply rose from the previous day, while one more death was registered, bringing the total to 28,499.

Cumulative cases, which include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 305,767 from 302,814, the Health Ministry said in a statement.