Spain deploys heavy machinery to find missing bodies among train crash wreckage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spaniards are reeling following the first-ever deadly accident on Spain's extensive high-speed rail network.

– Emergency services in Spain used cranes on Jan 20 to gain access to the worst-hit carriages in a high-speed train crash as they sought to recover the remains of those still missing in a disaster that has killed at least 41 people.

Spaniards are reeling following the first-ever deadly accident on Spain’s extensive high-speed rail network, which occurred on Jan 18 near Adamuz in Cordoba province, about 360km south of Madrid.

Experts say a faulty rail joint may be key to determining the cause of the derailment that led to the collision between two trains.

Another body was found overnight within the wreck of the first derailed train, which belonged to private consortium Iryo, raising the death toll to 41, the authorities said on Jan 20.

At least three bodies were still trapped inside the wreckage, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE late on Jan 19.

He said that the police had received 43 missing-person reports, which broadly matched the provisional death toll, but cautioned that the final number would only be confirmed once rescue teams had lifted the derailed carriages.

The collision occurred in rolling, olive-growing countryside in the foothills of a mountain range. The site is reachable only by a single-track road, making it challenging for rescuers to access the area with heavy machinery.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were set to visit the site along with Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero on Jan 20, the government’s public agenda showed.

Tales of tragedy and fortune from survivors were beginning to emerge on Jan 20.

Ms Lola Beltran told TVE that she had changed carriages minutes before the crash, moving from her assigned seat in one of the hardest-hit cars to another carriage to sit with a colleague.

“We had to break the windows with emergency hammers and pry open the doors to get out,” she said, describing scenes of chaos, screams and torn-out seats. REUTERS