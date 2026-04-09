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Spain condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon, reopens Tehran embassy

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Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares speaks to the media on the day of an EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Omar Havana

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares accused Israel of violating international law and a newly brokered two-week ceasefire in the Middle East.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MADRID – Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on April 9 accused Israel of violating international law and a newly brokered two-week ceasefire in the Middle East by carrying out air strikes on Lebanon on April 8.

Spain has emerged as one of the most vocal critics among Western nations of US and Israeli actions in Iran and Lebanon, closing its airspace to any aircraft involved in a conflict Madrid has called reckless and illegal.

“Yesterday we saw how Israel, flouting the ceasefire and in violation of international law, dropped hundreds of bombs on Lebanon,” Mr Albares told lawmakers in the Lower House.

Earlier on April 9, Mr Albares announced that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran in hopes of achieving peace in the region.

“I’ve instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return, to take up his post again and reopen our embassy, and for us to join in this effort for peace from every possible quarter, including from the Iranian capital itself,” Mr Albares told reporters. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.