Spain bets on mixed gender prisons

TEIXEIRO, Spain - At a jail in north-western Spain, a sole female inmate played football with 21 male convicts, part of a push towards mixed prison living that remains rare in Europe.

“Let go of the ball!” Ms Ambra, a 25-year-old Albanian who did not want to give her surname, shouted at one of her male teammates.

She pushed them as much as she was pushed to try to gain control of the ball.

“Why should prison be the only place without mixed spaces?” she wanted to know.

Men and women have been cohabiting since 2021 in one wing of the Teixeiro prison near La Coruna in Spain’s verdant Galicia region.

The aim is to better prepare inmates for their reintegration into society once they are released.

Twenty of the 55 inmates in the jail’s Nelson Mandela cell block are women.

They and the men take part together in daily activities such as exercise, group therapy and vocational training.

They work and eat together.

The rest of the time, they live in separate cells although in the same hallway.

Inmates must volunteer to be part of this block and are selected based on their behaviour.

Prisoners convicted of sexual violence are excluded.

At the canteen, inmate Cristina prepared meals with other women and men, while at the gym Helga worked out with her male counterparts.