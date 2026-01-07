Crans-Montana fire: Soundproofing foam in Swiss bar fire should have been checked, says official

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Investigators suspect the blaze at the Le Constellation bar broke out when revelers held sparkling candles too close to soundproofing foam on the basement ceiling.

– Soundproofing foam that caught fire in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during a New Year’s Eve party, killing 40 people , should have been subject to regular safety checks under the law, a senior official said, contradicting the town’s mayor.

On Jan 6 , Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud said the bar had not been subjected to any annual safety inspections since 2019, even though it should have been inspected every year.

But he added that the law did not mandate safety checks of the soundproofing material itself. Courts will determine whether this should have been done regardless, he said.

Mr Stephane Ganzer, head of security in the canton of Valais where Crans-Montana is located, told Swiss media RTS that existing regulations clearly required a range of checks, including materials such as soundproofing foam.

“The checklists are very clear, and obviously, checking materials – especially foam like this – is part of the basic inspection carried out in an establishment,” he said.

He cited an ordinance supplementing the law, as well as standards of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects.

His remarks have added to the debate over who was responsible for the condition of the bar when the fire broke out.

Mr Ganzer said such failings should not occur in Switzerland, long renowned for its image of affluent law and order, stability and precision.

“The standards are precise, the legal basis is strict. And if everything had been properly respected, we would not have 40 deaths at the end,” he said. REUTERS