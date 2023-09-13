Sound of sirens: Romanian villagers fear war spilling over from Ukraine

PLAURU, Romania – It was 2am when Mr Costica Tanase yet again awoke to the sound of sirens in the remote Romanian village of Plauru.

Russian drones were pounding the Ukrainian port just over the border.

“When the sirens wail at night, that’s when you should expect the drones to come,” said Mr Tanase, exhausted.

The border village faces Izmail just across the Danube, and drones can be often heard flying over Romanian territory.

Since exiting a deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea, Moscow has ramped up strikes on Ukraine’s southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, home to vital grain-exporting infrastructure.

Fresh drone debris was discovered on Wednesday, after Romanian soldiers found fragments of a drone “similar to those used by the Russian army” in the Plauru area over the weekend.

One of them left a gaping hole in the ground after burning several trees, AFP journalists observed at the scene.

Louder than a plane

Mr Tanase, a 51-year-old farmer, and his family have nearly grown used to the blaring sounds of war that continue to rob them of their sleep.

So have the other 40 residents of Plauru – but most of them are reluctant to abandon their homes, or their livestock.

In constant fear of a drone hitting his house, Mr Tanase said that the Romanian soldiers who were recently deployed to the area did little to make him feel safer.

“What can they do? They don’t have an air-defence system,” he said.

“The sound (of drones) is louder than a plane,” said 72-year-old resident Ion Giuvanovici, who went looking for debris after he saw one explode nearby.

If things get worse, 70-year-old Mr Gheorghe Puflea might pack up and leave, together with his two horses, cows and hens.

“It shakes like an earthquake” when a drone approaches, and his farm animals start stressing.

“The calf hid between my legs, scared to death.”