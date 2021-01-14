Some professions may be part of UK's phase-two vaccination plan, says official

A health worker filling a syringe with a dose of vaccine in London on Jan 14, 2021.
A health worker filling a syringe with a dose of vaccine in London on Jan 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    25 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Those included in the second phase of Britain's vaccination programme might include those at risk of higher exposure to Covid-19, such as people working in specific professions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday (Jan 14).

"The JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization) are now looking at what phase two should look like in terms of who should be next after that phase has concluded," the spokesman told reporters.

"Phase two may include targeted vaccinations for those who are at risk of higher exposure. The JCVI are specifically looking at professions that may be at risk of higher exposure."

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 