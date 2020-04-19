Some businesses to reopen with further easing of curbs

COPENHAGEN • After becoming the first European country to reopen schools for young children, Denmark will begin opening up some businesses this week as it further eases restrictions.

Hairdressers will start to reopen from tomorrow and driving schools will also resume lessons.

The news triggered a frenzy of activity on Friday, as thousands tried to get an appointment with hairdressers.

One of the country's main booking sites crashed a few hours after the announcement was made.

Courts will start to hear more cases after being limited to handling only critical ones.

Last Wednesday, elementary schools opened after a month-long closure, in a bold step that will be watched carefully around the world.

Parents were not allowed in the schools and the children now have their own desks, each placed almost 2m apart. During recess, they could play only in small groups.

But some parents have protested against the reopening of schools, fearing their children were being sacrificed to save the Danish economy.

The number of active cases has dipped in recent days, and Denmark has a far lower reported death rate than many countries in Europe. It has over 7,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 300 deaths so far.

