LONDON – The British government has unveiled a new draft law to prevent anyone entering the country illegally from exploiting legal loopholes to stay.

“If you enter the United Kingdom illegally, you should not be able to remain here. Those intent on cheating the system will no longer be able to frustrate removals with late or spurious claims, and once removed, there will be no right to re-entry, settlement or citizenship,” Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick explained.