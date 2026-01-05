Snow cripples air, train and road traffic in the Netherlands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 - Snowfall disrupted air, train and road traffic in the Netherlands on Monday, as hundreds of flights were cancelled and all trains around Amsterdam came to a standstill.

Amsterdam Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled almost 500 flights on Monday morning and expected that number to rise throughout the day.

The airport had already been forced to scrap hundreds of flights a day since Friday, due to snow and icy temperatures.

The snow which covered large parts of the Netherlands on Monday morning also crippled traffic, as no trains were operating in the region around Amsterdam and public transport was severely affected in many places across the country.

Ice and snow caused many delays and accidents on the roads, even as authorities had advised people to stay at home whenever possible.

Snowfall is expected to continue in the Netherlands throughout the week. REUTERS