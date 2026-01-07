Snow clogs transport in Europe as Parisians turn to skis

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Jan 7 - Snow and ice brought misery to travellers in northwest Europe on Wednesday but delight to others who set out to explore a snow-blanketed Paris on sledges and skis.

Storm Goretti blew in from the Atlantic coast and hit Paris as daylight broke, dumping heavy snowfall on the city that led to further flight cancellations, traffic snarls and transport disruption.

The city's bus services were suspended as shops geared up for the first day of the New Year sales. But tourists and residents enjoyed the rare sight of snow-covered Paris, with a few taking the opportunity to ski down the slopes of Montmartre and along the Champs de Mars gardens below the Eiffel Tower.

"It's exceptional, it's incredible. It's magnificent and we're enjoying it. We also came across a lot of tourists and they look so happy," said Pierre, a Parisian out admiring the snowy scenery.

People grabbed sledges or even just plastic bags to slide down any slopes they could find.

France's Weather Office warned of snowfall across the northern half of the country on Wednesday.

AIRLINE KLM WARNS DE-ICING FLUID RUNNING OUT

Dutch airline KLM cancelled 600 flights scheduled for Wednesday at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, in the sixth consecutive day of disruption at one of Europe's busiest hubs.

KLM has warned it is running out of de-icing fluid for its jets and delays to supplies had made it difficult to replenish stock. No shortages were reported in France.

France's civil aviation authority asked airlines to cut 40% of flights at Paris' main international airport Charles de Gaulle and 25% of flights at the smaller Orly.

Brussels' international airport also faced some cancellations and delays, while train operator Eurostar flagged major delays and cancellations.

PEOPLE TOLD TO WORK FROM HOME

Dutch authorities urged people to work from home and French officials banned trucks and school buses from the roads in a third of all administrative departments, most in the northern half of the country.

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard said the truck ban would bring some disruption to supermarket supply chains, in particular for fresh produce.

Further east, in Germany, temperatures were below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) again on Wednesday. Traffic disruption has been limited though.

Spain too is facing snow and unusual cold, prompting the suspension of one commuter rail line near Madrid and disrupting more than 40 roads across the country.

PASSENGERS TRAPPED ON TRAIN IN CROATIA

Heavy snow and rain overnight caused travel disruptions across the Western Balkans.

Passengers were trapped in a train for more than 12 hours in the town of Knin in northwestern Croatia after trees fell onto the tracks.

Some towns in eastern Bosnia and western Serbia declared emergency situations after power and water cuts.

In Poland, schools in many regions were closed due to snow, with some switching to remote learning. In Hungary, heavy snowfall hit highways and delayed trains and buses on Wednesday morning. REUTERS