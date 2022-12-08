Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings

KHERSON, Ukraine - Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help – or to escape.

Russian troops retreated from the southern city of Kherson last month to the other side of the Dnipro, but their snipers and artillery are still trained along the broad river, rendering it a new front line.

Forty-seven-year-old Mr Kovbasyuk’s concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between – a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.

“Some of these people haven’t left their dacha since Kherson was liberated. They need some bread,” Mr Kovbasyuk, wrapped in a hat and red scarf against the cold, told AFP journalists on his boat.

The crossing, with snow falling, is short but perilous.

“I got two bullet holes in my boat... right after Russian solders fled to the other side,” the construction worker said.

Russian shelling missed his boat by just metres last week at the regularly targeted industrial waterfront south of Kherson city, where his boat was stored.

Shelling ‘every night’

His destination one day this week was Potemkin island – 8km long and 4km wide – just downstream from Kherson city.

The patch of land surrounded by icy currents has been caught up in intense shelling. Out of the several hundred small summer homes on the island, only a handful are still inhabited.

Still Mr Kovbasyuk is set on bringing food to those who want to stay and on evacuating others to the newly-liberated right bank.

Icy winds buffet the boat and freezing water splashes over its side for 40 minutes until Mr Kovbasyuk arrives and meets Mr Oleksandr Sokolyk, a 64-year-old pensioner, also shuttling people to the mainland.

“Oleksiy, brother! I’m so happy to see you!” says the pensioner, hugging his friend on a pontoon next to a dacha.