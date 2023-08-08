Snapchat under scrutiny from UK watchdog over underage users: Sources

LONDON - Britain’s data regulator is gathering information on Snapchat to establish whether the United States instant messaging app is doing enough to remove underage users from its platform, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters reported exclusively in March that Snapchat owner Snap Inc had only removed a few dozen children aged under-13 from its platform in Britain last year, while British media regulator Ofcom estimates it has thousands of underage users.

Under British data protection law, social media companies need parental consent before processing data of children under 13.

Social media firms generally require users to be 13 or over, but have had mixed success in keeping children off their platforms.

Snapchat declined to give details of any measures it might have taken to reduce the number of underage users.

“We share the goals of the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) to ensure digital platforms are age appropriate and support the duties set out in the Children’s Code,” a Snap spokesperson said.

“We continue to have constructive conversations with them on the work we’re doing to achieve this,” they added.

Before launching any official investigation, the ICO generally gathers information related to an alleged breach.

It may issue an information notice, a formal request for internal data that may aid the investigation, before deciding whether to fine the individual or organisation being investigated.

Last year, Ofcom found 60 per cent of children aged between eight and 11 had at least one social media account, often created by supplying a false date of birth.

It also found Snapchat was the most popular app for underage social media users.

The ICO received a number of complaints from the public concerning Snap’s handling of children’s data after the Reuters report, a source familiar with the matter said.

Some of the complaints related to Snapchat not doing enough to keep young children off its platform, the source said.

The ICO has spoken to users and other regulators to assess whether there has been any breach by Snap, the sources said.