Smiling and carefree: Little Ukrainian girl's last moments before Russian missile strike

KYIV (AFP) - A happy, spirited four-year-old beams proudly as she pushes her own pram in a video recorded by her mother to chronicle their day out together in central Ukraine.

An hour or so later she was dead, her short life brought to a brutal end by a Russian missile, the pink buggy overturned in the street and mottled with the little girl's blood, next to her lifeless body.

Liza Dmitrieva, who had Down's syndrome, was being taken by her mother Iryna on Thursday (July 14) to a therapy centre in Vinnytsia, a city of around 370,000 people, 250 kilometres southwest of the capital Kyiv.

In the footage, which Iryna posted on social media at 9.38am, Liza can be seen bouncing along the pavement in white leggings and a sky-blue top with what appears to be a daisy stitched onto the shoulder.

Beyond the tribulations of living in a country at war, neither had any special cause to be afraid. They were hundreds of kilometres from the nearest frontline.

"Where are we going, sweetheart?" the woman asks her daughter on camera.

"Alla!" the four-year-old replies, shaking loose strands of wispy blonde hair that had been tied back with a white clip in the shape of a butterfly.

Alla is a common female first name in Ukraine.

"To see Alla?" the mother queries.

"Alla!" the youngster chirps again, an impish grin playing across her face.

Social media starlet

Around 80 minutes later, a barrage of rockets launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit Vinnytsia, devastating the city centre and killing 23 people, including two other children.

Liza's mother Iryna lost a leg in the attack and was initially reported to have later died in hospital, but the head of state police said on Friday she was still fighting for her life.