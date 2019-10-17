Teo Chee Hean discusses smart city development, urban transportation in talks with Russian officials

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean has held talks with Mr Sergei Ivanov, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Environment Protection, Ecology and Transport, as part of a working visit to the Russian capital Moscow.

Mr Teo and Mr Ivanov had wide-ranging discussions on smart city development, urban transportation, sustainable development, climate change, and cooperation in the Arctic during their meeting on Wednesday (Oct 16), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Teo said he was happy to meet his old friend Mr Ivanov, who was his counterpart during their previous capacities as deputy prime ministers and ministers for defence, noting that ties between Singapore and Russia had been growing steadily.

Mr Teo was deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2019 and served as the minister for defence from August 2003 to May 2011.

Both leaders "expressed satisfaction with the good progress in bilateral relations" during their meeting and welcomed the signing earlier this month of a free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, the ministry's statement said.

During his visit, which began on Tuesday, Mr Teo met Mr Alexander Gorbenko, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Regional Security and Information Policy.

They discussed the use of new urban solutions, digital technology and data analytics to improve urban transportation and city management, the statement said.

Related Story Singapore and China sign bumper number of deals at top annual bilateral summit

Mr Teo also visited the Skolkovo Innovation Centre, a high-technology hub near Moscow known as Russia's Silicon Valley, and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

He had discussions on the centre's programmes and development plans, and met several Russian start-ups involved in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security and innovative prosthetics.

He also attended a dinner with business leaders who have interests in Russia and Singapore to discuss the latest trends in the innovation sector in Russia and the region, as well as opportunities for collaboration.

Mr Teo's working visit continues until Sunday. He is accompanied by Dr Janil Puthucheary, the Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Transport, and MPs Saktiandi Supaat and Jessica Tan as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.