Slovenia's Janša seeks fourth term after coalition secures majority

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BELGRADE, May 19 - Deputies from Slovenia's right-leaning Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) on Tuesday submitted their leader Janez Janša's candidacy for prime minister after he managed to secure a potential ruling coalition.

The move could end a political deadlock in place since a tight election in March in which no party won an outright majority. If successful, Jansa, who is among the longest serving politicians in Slovenia, will begin his fourth term as prime minister.

• SDS has agreed a coalition government with four centre-right parties - New Slovenia, Democrats, Slovenian Peoples Party (NSi), and Focus

• Right-wing Resnica party said it will support the government without taking any posts in it

• SDS coalition will secure 50 seats in the 90-seat parliament

• Vote on new government will take place on Friday, said parliament Speaker, Zoran Stevanovic

• "I expect that, given the signatures given, the next prime minister will be accepted," he told reporters

• On Monday STA news agency reported that the coalition partners agreed on tax relief for businesses and to fight corruption

• Jansa's party came second in a tied parliamentary election race in March, securing 28 seats in the parliament, compared to 29 liberal Freedom Movement (GS) of the outgoing prime minister, Robert Golob, who failed to secure a majority REUTERS