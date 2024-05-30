Slovenia's government recognises Palestinian state, needs parliamentary approval

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob speaks at a press conference on May 30 about the recognition of the Palestinian state. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 30, 2024, 10:20 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 10:09 PM

BELGRADE - The Slovenian government on May 30 approved a decision to recognise an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said, following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.

"Today the government has decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state," he said at a news conference in Ljubljana.

The parliament of the European Union member country must also approve the government's decision in coming days.

The move is part of a wider effort by countries to coordinate pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

On May 28, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel.

Of the 27 members of the EU, Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have already recognised a Palestinian state. Malta has said it could follow soon.

Britain and Australia have said they are also considering recognition, but France has said now is not the time.

Germany joined Israel's staunchest ally, the United States, in rejecting a unilateral approach, insisting that a two-state solution can only be achieved through dialogue.

Denmark's parliament on May 28 voted down a bill to recognise a Palestinian state.

Norway, which chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians, had until recently followed the US position but has lost confidence that this strategy will work.

Israel has been fighting against Hamas, which rules Gaza, since a cross-border Oct 7 attack by militants in which some 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Nearly 130 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Gaza health authorities say more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war over the past seven months. REUTERS

