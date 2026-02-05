Straitstimes.com header logo

Slovenia prepares legislation to ban social media for under-15s

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration

Slovenia's Education Ministry had initiated the move, based on the experience of other countries.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Slovenia is preparing draft legislation to ban social media access for children under 15, Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon told a news conference on Feb 5.

Slovenia, with a population of around 2 million, is following Spain and Greece, which earlier this week

proposed bans on social media use

by teenagers in a sign of hardening attitudes in Europe towards the technology that some say is designed to be addictive.

Mr Arcon said the Education Ministry had initiated the move, based on the experience of other countries, and that experts in education and digital technologies would also be involved in drafting the law that aims to protect children and adolescents.

“This has been a hot topic around the world and in Europe in recent weeks and months, and with this, we as a government are showing that we care about our children,” Mr Arcon said after the government session.

He said the government wants to regulate social networks where content is shared, mentioning TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, among others.

While Spain wants to prohibit social media for under-16s, Greece is close to announcing a similar ban for children under 15, according to a senior government source.

Other countries, such as Britain and France, are also considering tougher stances on social media, after Australia in December became the first country to prohibit access to such platforms for children younger than 16. REUTERS

More on this topic
Spain weighs social media ban for under-16s as European nations harden stance
Should Singapore follow Australia and ban social media for under-16s?
See more on

Social media

Slovenia

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.