Slovenia approves Jansa as PM-designate, paving way for reforms

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LJUBLJANA, May 22 - Slovenia’s parliament approved right-leaning leader Janez Jansa as prime minister-designate on Friday, paving the way for a new government that has pledged tax reliefs, pro-business reforms and changes to pension funding.

Jansa, seeking a fourth term, secured 51 votes in the 90-seat parliament, ending a political deadlock since a March election produced no outright majority.

A five-party centre-right coalition backing Jansa said its priorities include tax relief for businesses and households, support for startups and fast-growing firms, and the creation of a fund to help finance the pension system. It also pledged to cut red tape, tackle corruption and shift more power to local governments.

"Our goal is Slovenia as a highly developed, competitive, and socially cohesive state based on knowledge, innovation, fairness, and quality of life," Jansa told lawmakers.

Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) came second in the March 22 parliamentary election with 28 seats, behind the liberal Freedom Movement (GS) of former prime minister Robert Golob with 29. Golob's party went into opposition last month after failing to form a majority coalition.

The SDS and four centre-right parties - New Slovenia, Democrats, Slovenian Peoples Party and Focus - signed a coalition agreement on Thursday.

The five-party bloc controls 43 seats and secured additional backing from the right-wing Resnica party, which will not formally join the government. Deputies representing national minorities also supported Jansa's appointment. REUTERS