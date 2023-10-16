Slovakia's SMER party to sign agreement on forming new government on Monday

FILE PHOTO: SMER-SSD party leader Robert Fico arrives to the party's headquarters, after the country's early parliamentary elections, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 1, 2023.
Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his SMER-SSD party will sign a coalition agreement to form a new government with the centre-left HLAS and nationalist SNS parties on Monday, SMER said.

Fico, a three-time prime minister, won an election on Sept. 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticism of sanctions on Russia.

He struck a deal with the coalition parties last week and is expected to lead a new government. The coalition agreement was set to be signed at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

The parties are seeking to have an administration in place ahead of a European Union summit on Oct. 26-27 where Ukraine will be high on the agenda. REUTERS

