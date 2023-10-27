Slovakia's Fico conditions aid for Ukraine on guarantees EU money not 'embezzled'

New Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasised in debate with other European Union leaders on giving Ukraine 50 billion euros in aid that he wanted guarantees EU money would not be misappropriated, his office said on Friday.

"Ukraine is among the most corrupt countries in the world and we are conditioning what is excessive financial support on guarantees that European money (including Slovak) will not be embezzled," Fico said in a statement.

He said part of the money should go to renewing Slovakia's infrastructure along its eastern border with Ukraine. REUTERS

