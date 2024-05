Slovakia shooting suspect says he wanted to hurt PM Fico, not kill him

The court order said the suspect stated he had "decided to act" as he disagreed with government policy, "the cancelling of the USP (special prosecutor office), and he disagrees with the persecution of cultural and media workers, and what he mainly wants is military aid to be provided to Ukraine".

A lawyer for the suspect, when contacted by Reuters, said she had ended her representation. It was not clear if the suspect had a new lawyer.

Opposition protests

The first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years highlighted deep political divisions in the central European country.

Mr Fico's leftist-nationalist government coalition has faced opposition protests and European Commission criticism for some policy pivots, which critics say damage the rule of law and media freedom.

His government ended state military to Ukraine, held dialogue with Russia, dismantled a special prosecutor's office fighting corruption, and is overhauling the country's public TV and radio broadcaster.

The court document said the suspect, identified previously by prosecutors as Juraj. C, decided around May 13, two days before the shooting, to hurt Fico using a legally held CZ 75 9mm-calibre gun he had had in his possession for over three decades.

Arriving in front of the building at 2.35pm with the gun and two magazines of around 10 bullets each, the suspect stood with others at a barrier outside on the square, it said.

When Mr Fico came close, "he aimed at (Fico), specifically at the lower part of his torso", said the court order, which blocked out names of the attacker, victim and witnesses.

The order said the suspect said he did not intend to kill him but "wanted to injure him and damage his health".

He said he had never been treated in a psychiatric ward nor had any psychiatric examination, the document showed.

Acquaintances have described him as member of a literary club and author of several books. He had in the past attended at least one rally of a paramilitary group but also tried to set up a political movement against violence, according to videos verified by Reuters. REUTERS