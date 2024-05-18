Slovakia plunged into uncertainty after PM shooting

BRATISLAVA - The shock attack on Slovakia’s leader has put a question mark over the direction of his Russia-friendly government, which some analysts believe could respond by clamping down on critics.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, 59, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on May 15, while speaking with the public after an off-site Cabinet meeting.

Police immediately detained suspected gunman Juraj Cintula and charged the 71-year-old writer with attempted murder.

But with Mr Fico still hospitalised in a serious condition, there has been speculation over what comes next.

Political analyst Tomas Koziak said members of Mr Fico’s Smer party were “horrified” because he runs a “one-man party”.

“They do not know what will happen to their party,” said Mr Koziak, a University of International Business ISM analyst.

“If Fico’s injury were to disqualify him from political activity, this would mean a really huge problem for Smer.”

Fico’s ally, Kalinak

Mr Fico’s closest ally is defence minister Robert Kalinak, who is also one of four deputy premiers.

Asked who would fill in for the leader, he offered no name to reporters.

“The government functions, there are deputies... I don’t see any special problem,” he said.

Mr Kalinak is “the obvious candidate to take over from Fico for at the least the next few months,” said Mr Marcin Zaborowski from the Globsec think-tank.

“He is a moderate but he won’t do anything to distinguish himself from Fico in foreign policy,” the expert told AFP.

“He has repeatedly shown his loyalty to Fico... But his tone will be softer.”