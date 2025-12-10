Slovakia government's actions on rule of law, NGOs and media

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People are reflected in a window adorned with a Slovakian flag in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 18, 2024. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Dec 9 - Slovakia's parliament approved on Tuesday the scrapping of the country's whistleblower protection office, in another move by the leftist-nationalist government that raises doubts about the rule of law in ‍the ​EU member country.

The following are measures by Prime Minister ‍Robert Fico's coalition, in office since 2023, that he says improve accountability or correct abuses by the ​previous ​government against political opponents but which have been dubbed democratic backsliding by critics and have raised EU concerns.

CRIMINAL LAW REFORM

Slovakia scrapped a special prosecution branch dealing with high-level crime ‍and lowered punishments for financial wrongdoing.

The reform lowered sentences, for example for misuse of money ​from EU funds, corruption, tax fraud, ⁠theft, or manipulation of public tenders. A shortening of statute of limitations ended many running investigations.

POLICE CHANGES

A police force reorganisation disbanded an organised-crime fighting unit at the police. The ruling coalition has replaced police and ​secret service leadership, the latter with the son of a senior ruling party member.

PUBLIC MEDIA

Slovakia's parliament approved ‌in 2024 a revamp and leadership change ​at public broadcaster RTVS, overruling concerns the changes will bring the broadcaster under political control, harm media freedom and limit scrutiny of the government.

NON-PROFIT ORGANISATIONS

Parliament approved tightening reporting requirements for non-governmental organisations, forcing them to detail their donors. It introduced fines for administrative errors.

The government has long accused NGOs of supporting the liberal opposition and foreign interests, taking aim at those ‍getting funding from a foundation set up by U.S. philanthropist George Soros. Critics say ​the government is settling scores with the civil sector.

CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE

The European Commission opened a case against Slovakia ​in November 2025 over what it said was a breach ‌of EU law after the country amended its constitution to assert national sovereignty over matters such as gender and family law. REUTERS