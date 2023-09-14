Slovakia expels Russian diplomat -foreign ministry

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

Slovakia has expelled a diplomat based in Russia's embassy and summoned its ambassador over the matter, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

"The reason is his activities, which were in direct violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which were thoroughly documented by the competent authorities of the Slovak Republic," the ministry said regarding the expulsion.

The Russian diplomat has 48 hours to leave the country, it said.

The ministry further said it had summoned the Russian ambassador and urged the embassy to conduct its activities in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

It gave no further details. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top