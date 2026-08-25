Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

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Aug 25 - Police have thwarted a planned arson attack on a factory producing unmanned aerial systems in eastern Slovakia and detained three foreigners suspected in the attempt, police said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Two suspects were detained in Slovakia and one in Germany, police said. There was no damage to property nor any injuries, they said.

"Police seized a larger amount of incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, camera and a handwritten plan," police said, adding that there were about 70 people at the facility at the time of the planned attack.

Police investigators charged the suspects with public endangerment committed on commission.

They did not name the factory targeted, nor its precise location, and the suspected commissioning party was not named.

NATO and European Union member Slovakia borders Ukraine in its east. REUTERS