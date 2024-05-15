Slovak PM Fico shot after government meeting, taken to hospital

HANDLOVA, Slovakia – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded in the abdomen after a government meeting on May 15, Slovak media reported.

A Reuters witness heard several shots fired after the meeting in Handlova, north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Police detained a man and security officials pushed someone into a car and drove off, the witness said.

Slovak news agency TASR quoted parliamentary vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Mr Fico had been shot and hurt.

Broadcaster TA3 reported four shots were fired, one hitting Mr Fico, 59, in the abdomen.

Emergency services said a helicopter had been sent for a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, condemned what she described as a vile attack on Mr Fico.

The Slovak government was meeting in Handlova, 190km north-east of Bratislava, as part of a tour of the country’s regions after coming to power late in 2023.