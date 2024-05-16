Slovak PM shooting suspect named as 71-year-old writer

BRATISLAVA - A suspect detained for shooting Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico is a 71-year-old writer from the centre of the European nation, the interior minister said on May 15, after media identified the man.

“I think I can confirm this, yes,” Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters, when asked about reports identifying the man detained at the scene of the shooting in the town of Handlova.

A grey-haired suspect was seen being handcuffed on the ground just after Mr Fico was shot several times after a government meeting in Handlova. Officials said late on May 15 that Mr Fico, a populist prime minister, was fighting for his life.

Media reports said the suspect was a founder of the DUHA (Rainbow) Literary Club and was from the town of Levice.

The reports, which also named him, said he has written three poetry collections and is a member of the official Association of Slovak Writers.

The association confirmed on Facebook that the man had been a member since 2015, adding that if his identity as the suspected shooter was confirmed “the membership of this despicable person will be immediately cancelled”.

The suspect’s son told Slovak news site aktuality.sk that he had “absolutely no idea what father was thinking, what he was planning, why it happened”.

He said his father was a legally registered gun owner.

When asked if he felt any hatred towards Mr Fico, the son said: “I’ll tell you this: he didn’t vote for him. That’s all I can say about it.”