Slovak PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was in a life-threatening condition after he was shot in a “politically motivated” assassination attempt when leaving a government meeting on May 15, the interior minister said.

The gunman shot Mr Fico, 59, five times, leaving the prime minister in a critical condition and still undergoing surgery hours later on the evening of May 15, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a news briefing.

“This assassination (attempt) was politically motivated and the perpetrator’s decision was born closely after the presidential election,” Mr Sutaj Estok said, referring to an April election won by a Fico ally.

The shooting, in the central Slovak town of Handlova, which Slovak media said was carried out by a 71-year-old man, stunned the small central European nation and drew international condemnation.

Slovakia, a member of Nato and the European Union, has little history of political violence. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden joined Slovakia’s EU partners in expressing shock and condemnation of the shooting.

Mr Fico was rushed to hospital in Handlova where he had been chairing a government meeting. He was then transported by helicopter to regional capital Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it said, adding that his condition was too serious for him to be taken to Bratislava.

A Reuters witness heard three or four shots as Mr Fico exited a building to shake hands with a crowd of people who had been waiting to greet him.

Police then wrestled a man to the ground.

“An assassination (attempt) on Prime Minister Robert Fico was carried out today at the government’s off-site meeting in Handlova,” the government office said in a statement.