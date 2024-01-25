Slovak PM reaffirms support for Ukraine's EU membership bid

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reaffirmed support for Kyiv's bid to join the European Union at talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, but said policy differences remained on issues including NATO accession.

Fico, who was elected last year after appealing to pro-Russian sentiment, met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the western Ukrainian town of Uzhhorod a day after raising eyebrows in Ukraine by suggesting there was no war in Kyiv.

"It surprised me, and I want to personally thank Prime Minister Shmyhal, that we were able to exchange these different opinions in constructive and friendly atmosphere," Fico said in video footage released by his office after the meeting.

He reiterated that he did not believe in a military solution for the war in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion almost two years ago, and welcomed a peace plan proposed by Ukraine's president although he called it unrealistic.

Though he confirmed Slovakia's support for Ukraine's efforts to join the EU, he reiterated that he opposed Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO defence alliance and would veto it if its membership bid came to a vote while he was in office.

Shmyhal said the two countries had signed a joint statement on strengthening relations "based on mutual trust and respect", and that Fico had assured him that he fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said Kyiv wanted to develop a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Slovak government that was beneficial for both sides, and quoted Fico as saying Bratislava would continue to back a 50-billion-euro ($54-billion) EU aid facility for Kyiv.

Shmyhal also said after the talks that Fico had promised not to prevent Slovak companies supplying weapons to Ukraine during the war with Russia. After taking office in October, Fico reversed course on Slovakia's foreign policy by ending military supplies from state stores for Ukraine and has said military aid is prolonging the war. REUTERS