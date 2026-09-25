Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner

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Sept 25 - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday his leftist-nationalist government could lose its narrow majority in parliament because of a dispute in a junior ruling party that threatens its position a year before an election.

• Fico, an outlier in the European Union over his pro-Russian views, has for months been trying to quell infighting in the far-right, pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNS).

• The party's chief, Andrej Danko, has demanded the replacement of Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, whom his party had originally nominated.

• Taraba has hinted that he may form a new group with other government deputies after his departure from the cabinet, which would cost Fico's government its three-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.

• "This personnel decision by the SNS leads to the loss of the parliamentary majority," Fico said in a statement. "Therefore I am asking the SNS chairman and his Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who have pledged support for this government, to announce guarantees for maintaining the majority."

• Fico has maintained warm relations with Russia and has raised concerns that NATO could provoke a war with Russia — contrary to Western intelligence reports of a rising threat of escalation by Moscow.

• Fico said on Friday he would take back his proposal to sack Taraba, which he has filed with the country's president, if there is no agreement within the party.

• Such a step would kick the ball back to SNS leadership, challenging it to either accept that Taraba remains, or stop supporting the cabinet.

• The partner's infighting has the potential, at worst, to cause a government collapse. It could also bring forward an election if a super-majority of parliamentarians agree.

• Opinion polls show the ruling parties may lose power to a host of liberal and conservative parties in an election, although the result would be highly uncertain given many parties polling near thresholds to enter parliament. REUTERS