Sloth videobombs live streaming of rocket launch to Jupiter, charms viewers

A sloth stole the spotlight when it appeared briefly on the live streaming of a rocket launch to Jupiter last weekend.

The mammal made a two-second appearance during the April 14 broadcast, which showed preparations for the rocket lift-off at the European Space Agency’s (ESA) centre in French Guiana, on the north-east coast of South America.

The launch was part of ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission, which marked the beginning of a voyage to uncover the secrets of the ocean worlds around the giant planet Jupiter.

Viewers were left stunned and delighted when they spotted the sloth, which has since been named Gerard by the ESA, staring straight into the camera near the launch site.

“Aside from the actual launch, this guy is definitely the star of ESA’s Juice telecast,” said Dr Nadia Drake from the Pulitzer-winning Quanta magazine.

In reply, the ESA said: “Although we were focusing on a certain rocket and spacecraft, we tend to agree.”

Online commenters were delighted by the unexpected developments.

“Can’t wait for the first slothronaut,” said Mr Johann de Graaf, while Mr Nestor Zamot said: “How do I place an order for my own stuffed toy of the sloth wearing an ESA uniform?”

Some expressed concerns over the safety of the furry slow-moving animal.

In reply, the ESA said the sloth was doing fine, and it was in no danger as it was nowhere near the launchpad. It also moved before the rocket took off.