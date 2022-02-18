Sleepless night under falling shells at Ukraine front

STANYTSIA LUHANSKA, UKRAINE (AFP) - The ripped power lines hanging from wooden poles betray a sleepless night without electricity for the residents of this frontline Ukrainian town, where renewed shelling attacks have put it under a global spotlight.

More heavy thuds rang out on Friday (Feb 18) around the snow-covered town of Stanytsia Luhanska, as world powers braced for signs of an escalation in fighting that Russia might use as a pretext to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

Many of the rural town's original 12,000 residents fled at the onset of fighting eight years ago in regions hugging Ukraine's south-eastern border with Russia. The conflict has killed thousands.

But those who remained in the government-held town spent the night worrying about a resurgence of clashes similar to those that claimed dozens of lives daily in the early months of Ukraine's simmering war.

"Right now, the locals' biggest need is housing," Vostok SOS relief agency head Kostyantyn Reutskiy told AFP as he inspected the latest damage.

"Three houses and a store were damaged in the village itself," he said.

His agency counted 20 houses damaged by the latest exchanges of fire between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists along this stretch of the front.

"One family spent the night in one of these houses without a roof over their heads," said Mr Reutskiy. "They have nowhere to go."

Stanytsia Luhanska gained unwanted international attention after a shell blew a hole in the wall of one of its kindergartens during a sudden surge in attacks on Thursday afternoon.

All 20 children and 18 staff escaped relatively unharmed after rushing to the opposite side of the building and cowering against the walls.

But the shell smashed through the wall of a gym room the children were supposed to play in 15 minutes later.

Kindergarten director Natalia Butenko said her family had to run into their own bomb shelter twice last night because of shelling attacks nearby.

"Of course, all of this is wrong," the 38-year-old told AFP. "The children are frightened. The staff are also worried. It's not even safe at home. You end up having to hide."