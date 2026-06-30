Skating allows Russian, Belarusians to return as neutrals

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The return of Russian athletes is highly significant in skating, given the country’s major influence on the sport.

PARIS – Russian and Belarusian skaters will be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals for the 2026–2027 season, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced on June 30 .

Russian and Belarusian skaters had been barred from international competitions after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Athletes representing Russia and Belarus will be able to compete without items of state recognition, namely national flags, national kit and national anthems,” the ISU said in a statement.

“Participation will be dependent on no evidence of breaches of athletes’ neutral status, which reinforces the primacy of fair sport on the ice.”

The ISU had permitted a limited number of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games last February, in compliance with IOC recommendations.

For the 2026/2027 season, skaters from these countries will be subject to reduced quotas.

“This is due to their absence from ISU events for more than the maximum three-year period and their inability to accrue ranking points during that time,” the ISU added.

The return of Russian athletes is highly significant in skating, given the country’s major influence on the sport.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, six of the fifteen figure skating medals awarded went to Russians. AFP