Six British airports reintroduce 100ml liquid limit rule temporarily to tweak new scanners

Six British airports have reintroduced the 100ml liquid limit rule for cabin luggage about a year after they scrapped the requirement following the installation of new high-tech scanning machines.

The 100ml liquid rule was reinstated at Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, London City, Aberdeen, Southend and Teesside airports on June 9 to enable “changes” to be made to the scanning equipment, said British Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

“It’s a temporary measure and we’ll set out when that can be reversed in due course,” he told British television news programme BBC Breakfast.

“For most passengers, actually, the rules haven’t changed at all yet,” he added, and advised passengers to check the airports’ websites before travelling.

A spokesperson for the British Department for Transport said the latest move was to “enable further improvements” to be made to the new machines, and it was not in response to any security threats.

Britain introduced the 100ml liquid rule at airports in 2006 when the police foiled an attack plot involving liquid explosives at Heathrow Airport. This was subsequently adopted by airports around the world.

In 2022, the British media reported that travellers going through security at British airports can carry up to 2 litres of liquid, do not have to put toiletries in a separate transparent bag, and can leave laptops and other electronics in their hand luggage.

This was due to the installation of high-tech CT scanners which can create a 3D image of items inside passengers’ bags.

In 2023, the six regional airports announced that they would drop the 100ml limit after putting in place the new scanners.

However, most airports in Britain, including major hubs like Heathrow and Manchester, missed the June 1, 2024, deadline due to supply chain issues and construction work needed to install the new machines.