Six hotels earn France’s prestigious ‘palace’ label

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Of the six newly awarded hotels, three are located in the French capital: the Bulgari Hotel, Cheval Blanc and Fouquet’s (above).

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PARIS - Six hotels in France including a venue founded by an American couple joined one of the world’s most exclusive clubs on June 2 as they received the coveted “palace” distinction.

The label was created in France in 2010 to promote prestigious establishments on the international stage, where competition has become increasingly fierce.

The six newcomers join 27 establishments whose “palace” status was recently renewed, bringing the total number of such hotels in France to 33, including 13 in Paris.

The distinction is reserved for “exceptional” five-star hotels that meet a dozen criteria, including a prime location, tailor-made service, and “legendary status linked to historical significance or famous guests”.

Of the six newly awarded hotels, three are located in the French capital: the Bulgari Hotel, Cheval Blanc and Fouquet’s.

A doorman at the entrance to the Cheval Blanc luxury hotel, which was awarded the French label of "palace", in Paris on June 2. PHOTO: AFP

The Four Seasons Hotel Megeve in the French Alps, Hotel Martinez in Cannes and the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in eastern France were also granted the prestigious “palace” label.

“Six establishments, six stories, six distinctions enriching this prestigious list,” Tourism Minister Serge Papin said during the presentation.

The Hotel Martinez in Cannes, ahead of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 11. PHOTO: AFP

While five of the winning institutions are run by luxury hotel groups and other major businesses, the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon was founded by American entrepreneurs Denise Dupre and Mark Nunnelly.

Rodolphe Callewaert, general manager at the Bulgari Hotel Paris, which opened in 2021 on the chic Avenue George V, said the distinction was a “great source of pride”.

“It’s hard to know whether it will have an impact on bookings,” he told AFP, adding the label “appeals to an international clientele, particularly Americans”.

The hotel’s penthouse, spanning nearly 1,000 square metres and priced at roughly €50,000 (S$74,000) a night, was already occupied 40 per cent of the time before it received the “palace” designation, he said.

Four hotels in France, including the Byblos in Saint-Tropez, have lost their palatial status since the last list was published in 2019.

“There’s no magic formula for creating these exceptional establishments,” said Julien Gardin, general manager at Fouquet’s Paris.

“You have to focus on the product, the teams, and meeting the expectations of the right clientele.” AFP