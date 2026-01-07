Six dead in weather accidents as cold snap grips Europe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman walking her dog through a park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan 6.

PARIS - Freezing temperatures plunged swathes of Europe into a second day of travel chaos on Jan 6, with six people dying in weather-related accidents during the continent’s bitterest cold snap this winter so far.

Since the mercury dropped on Jan 5, five people have died in France and one woman in Bosnia as heavy snow and rain sparked floods and power outages across the Balkans.

Paris’ two main airports, Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly, were to cancel many flights early on Jan 7 to allow ground crews to clear snow from runways and de-ice planes.

Forty per cent of morning flights at Charles de Gaulle were to be scrapped, and 25 per cent at Orly.

In Britain, temperatures plunged to -12.5 deg C overnight Jan 5 to Jan 6 in Norfolk, eastern England, while temperatures below -10 deg C across the Netherlands brought trains to a standstill on the morning of Jan 6.

“Last night was the coldest night of the winter so far,” Britain’s Met Office said, with nearly all of the United Kingdom on alert for snow and ice and more snowfall expected.

With the chill making roads perilous, three people died in accidents linked to black ice in southwestern France on the morning of Jan 5, authorities said, while a taxi driver died in hospital on the night of Jan 5after his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the Marne river in the Paris region.

His passenger was still being treated for hypothermia, according to a police source. Another driver died east of Paris on Jan 5 after colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

Ms Melanie Coligneaux, a pastry chef, said that she left her home in Beny-Bocage in northwestern France at 5am to avoid the worst of the snow-day traffic.

“The roads are bad, so we don’t want to damage the car or even have an accident,” the 30-year-old told AFP.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, the Netherlands’ main flight hub, meanwhile, saw a second day of weather-driven cancellations Jan 6, with at least 600 flights grounded and travellers facing huge queues at the airline counters.

Dutch airline KLM, which is responsible for removing ice from most aircraft at Schiphol, warned that it had nearly run out of de-icing fluid, blaming the “extreme” weather conditions and supply delays.

People looking at departure screens showing delayed and cancelled flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Jan 6. PHOTO: REUTERS

Trains from the Dutch national railway operator NS only began rolling again after 10am, with services limited afterwards.

But planes got off the ground again from Liverpool in north-west England and Aberdeen in north-east Scotland, after the cold had forced both airports to close on Jan 5.

‘Like climbing Mont Blanc’

After nearly 40cm of snow fell in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo at the weekend, a woman died in hospital after being hit by a tree that collapsed under the weight of the snow on Jan 5, according to the police.

Dozens of villages across neighbouring Serbia were left without power in the wake of the snowfall, while downpours caused several rivers to overflow in Bosnia and forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Albania.

An aerial photograph shows flooded streets following heavy rain in the southern Bosnian town of Blagaj on Jan 6. PHOTO: AFP

More than 300 schools were shut in Scotland on Jan 6, the national BBC broadcaster reported, with Scottish train services also severely disrupted.

“Tuesday will bring more severe snow and ice to the north of Scotland – and with it, continued travel disruption and risks to people and communities,” Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop warned late on Jan 5.

Mr Christopher Sallent, a resident of Saint-Jean-des-Essartiers in France’s Normandy, said his children also had to stay at home as the school buses were not running.

“It’s difficult, we have to adapt. When will the school buses start running again? We don’t know... We have to keep them at home and keep them occupied,” the 33-year-old told AFPTV.

Several smaller French airports were closed on Jan 6, according to the transport ministry.

In the French capital, the Jan 5 snowfall had settled overnight across much of Paris’ pavements, with pedestrians forced to navigate treacherously icy streets.

Tour guide Valeria Pitchouguina said the sight of Paris snowed under was “truly extraordinary”, but the ice was complicating efforts to shepherd her groups up the steep steps to the picture-postcard district of Montmartre.

“When it’s like that and snowy and icy, it’s something else, it’s less like climbing Montmartre and more like climbing Mont Blanc,” Ms Pitchouguina told AFPTV.

Hungary, meanwhile, also braced for a second day of fresh snowfall Jan 6, with some roads and railways already impassable, especially in the north-east.

Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar urged Hungarians to only head out “if absolutely necessary”. AFP



