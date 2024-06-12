6 dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 12 that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more.

“A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. At the moment, 11 people are wounded and six are dead,” he said, in a statement on social media.

He posted video footage taken by emergency services at the scene showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.

Mr Zelensky in his post called on Ukraine’s allies to step up deliveries of sophisticated aerial batteries to ward off Russian aerial attacks.

“Modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities and our positions. And we need them as much as possible,” he wrote. AFP