Six candidates still in race to replace UK PM Boris Johnson; two eliminated

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting on Wednesday (July 13) to succeed Mr Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.

Mr Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign secretary Liz Truss on 50.

Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Mr Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Ms Suella Braverman received 32.

Three of the 11 initial challengers for the premiership fell away on Tuesday after failing to secure enough support from their colleagues, but the contest remains crowded.

A YouGov poll of 800 of the about 200,000 members found Ms Mordaunt, a former defence minister but less well known among the public at large, would beat any of the others in a run-off and had a huge lead over Mr Sunak, who fared badly against almost all his rivals.

The eight candidates had to each secure 30 votes from the party's 358 members of Parliament to get through to the second round of voting, while the candidate with the fewest backers was also eliminated.

Whoever wins will face a daunting in-tray while having to rebuild public trust bruised by a series of scandals involving Mr Johnson, from the breaking of Covid-19 lockdown rules to appointing a lawmaker to government despite having been told of allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I am... proud of the leadership I have given and I will be leaving soon with my head held high," Mr Johnson, who is not endorsing any successor, told Parliament.

Britain's economy is facing rocketing inflation, high debt and low growth, leaving people grappling with the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades.

All this is set against the backdrop of an energy crunch exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which has sent fuel prices soaring.

As the contest intensifies, some of the candidates have offered a series of eye-catching pledges to cut taxes, while some of their supporters have turned on their rivals.