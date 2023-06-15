Situation ‘serious’ at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant, says UN nuclear chief

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi (second from right) visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. PHOTO: REUTERS
The destroyed Kakhovka dam formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia plant - the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. VIA REUTERS
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is currently held by Russia, amid its invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
International Atomic Energy Agency members arrive to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after the Russian-held Kakhovka dam which cools it was destroyed. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ENERHODAR, Ukraine - UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday said the situation at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was “serious” but being stabilised.

Mr Grossi arrived at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant to assess potential safety risks after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which caused huge floods and exacerbated fears for the facility’s safety.

The dam formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the plant.

“On the one hand, we can see that the situation is serious, the consequences (of the dam’s destruction) are there, and they are real,” Mr Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on a visit to the plant.

“At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilise the situation.”

AFP saw Mr Grossi arrive at the plant in a white jeep with the IAEA blue flag attached to it.

His car was followed by armoured vehicles.

Mr Grossi’s third trip to the plant came as Ukraine pushed ahead with its long-awaited counteroffensive, with fighting intensifying in the Zaporizhzhia region.

His visit was delayed by a day for unexplained reasons.

“Until a few hours ago, I was not sure whether I would be able to come here and visit the plant,” Mr Grossi said.

He said the trip was “extremely difficult” but also “compact” and “important.”

He said he was able to see the plant’s cooling pond.

“There is sufficient water,” Mr Grossi said.

He said he was also able to visit “the thermal plant open switchboard which has been affected by military activity.”

Mr Grossi (centre) examines damage to a pipe belonging to the cooling system for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Mr Grossi - who has held talks with both Russian and Ukrainian officials - had previously proposed measures for the plant’s safety but the initiative has so far stalled.

He said he wanted the world to be “aware of the danger” that there could be “a major accident.”

“What I expect is the entire international community, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and everybody else supports us, to prevent that from happening.” AFP

