Situation in France 'worrying' with biggest rise since lockdown

PARIS • France reported 5,453 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, and the Health Ministry described the situation as "worrying" following a spike the previous day, when the country registered its highest number of new cases since mid-March.

Friday's "exponential" rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases to 7,379 marked the biggest daily figure reported since France imposed a lockdown at the height of the pandemic.

"In mainland France, the prog-ression of the Covid-19 epidemic is exponential.

"The strong growth dynamics of transmission is very worrying," the ministry said on its website.

The cumulative number of deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, rose to 30,602 on Saturday, from 30,596 on Friday, it said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital fell to 4,530 versus 4,535 the day before, with 400 in intensive care, compared with 387.

Despite the persistently high number of new cases, however, a doctor in Paris said the current situation was different from February and March, when the virus spread uncontrollably.

"We have learnt from our mistakes," Dr Karine Lacombe, head of the infectious diseases unit at the Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, said in an interview on BFM TV.

"We have made a lot of progress in terms of treatment. For example, we know that dexamethasone... works and has a positive effect on mortality".

France has made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris and other cities, as the government seeks to avoid another lockdown that could push the economy into a deeper recession.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated that the government would do its best to "save everyone" and prevent bankruptcies.

A rebound in consumption in May and June gives reasons to be optimistic about the economy, Mr Le Maire said in an interview with France Inter radio.

REUTERS