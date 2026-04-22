Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore’s Daren Tang gets second term at UN’s patent agency

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Tang will serve a new six-year term in charge of the World Intellectual Property Organisation from Oct 1.

Mr Tang will serve a new six-year term in charge of the UN's World Intellectual Property Organisation from Oct 1.

ST FILE PHOTO

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Singapore's Daren Tang was reappointed for a second six-year term as head of the UN's World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on April 21.
  • Tang aims to further transform intellectual property (IP) into a global economic asset, ensuring efficient systems and updated standards for innovators facing AI-driven changes.
  • WIPO reported a 0.7% rise in international patent applications to 275,900 filings in 2025, with China filing the most and Huawei being the top applicant.

AI generated

GENEVA - Singapore’s Daren Tang was reappointed on April 21 for a second six-year term in charge of the United Nations’ patent and innovation agency.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO’s) 194 member states reappointed Mr Tang, who was the only nominated candidate, during the agency’s general assembly.

Established in 1967, Geneva-based WIPO helps creators and entrepreneurs protect their intellectual property (IP) across borders.

“In my first term, I worked with member states to transform IP from a technical and legal matter into a business, economic and financial asset that helps drive innovation and creativity, and serves as a catalyst for jobs, investments, growth and development,” Mr Tang said in a statement.

“For the second term, this work will continue, so that WIPO’s IP systems are efficient and effective in serving users, global IP standards continue being updated to meet the needs of innovators and creators in a fast changing world driven by AI, IP continues to be protected and used by millions around the world and harnessed to address global challenges, and IP moves from the periphery to the centre.”

Mr Tang, who was previously the head of Singapore’s national patent agency, will begin his second term as WIPO chief on Oct 1.

In March, WIPO said international patent applications had risen 0.7 per cent in 2025 to 275,900 filings worldwide.

China filed the most, with 73,718, ahead of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been the top filer since 2017, ahead of Samsung, Qualcomm and LG Electronics. AFP

More on this topic
Singapore’s Daren Tang nominated for second term as director-general of UN’s WIPO
At UN’s Wipo, Singaporean Daren Tang strives to create an equal music for haves and have-nots
See more on

UN

Singapore

Copyright/Intellectual property

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.