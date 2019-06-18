Singapore, France reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation

SINGAPORE - Singapore and France reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation on Tuesday (June 18), on the sidelines of the 53rd International Paris Air Show.

The commitment applies to areas such as defence technology, counter-terrorism, as well as Air Force and Navy cooperation, said a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) statement.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How discussed geopolitical and security developments with Ms Genevieve Darrieussecq, Minister of State reporting to the French Minister of the Armed Forces, at a meeting in Paris.

Ms Darrieussecq also reaffirmed France's commitment to security in the Asia-Pacific region, said Mindef.

Mr Heng attended the air show's opening ceremony at the invitation of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and also met Mr Christian Cambon, President of the Senate Committee for Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, on Monday (June 17).

He had a meeting with Mr Jean-Jacques Bridey, President of the National Defence and Armed Forces of the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Mr Heng will also visit the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Advanced Jet Training detachment, 150 Squadron, at Cazaux Air Base.

The detachment was established in 1998 and celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

"Mr Heng's visit underscores the strong and broad-based defence relationship between Singapore and France," Mindef said, noting that both sides conduct regular interactions, from joint military exercises to courses and dialogues.

Singapore and France also have a range of bilateral defence technology exchanges, including the Singapore and France Advanced Research Initiative meetings.