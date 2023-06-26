Silence cloaks Kremlin after Russian mutiny against Putin

MOSCOW – An eerie calm fell on Russia after the dramatic end to an armed uprising that posed the greatest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s almost quarter-century rule.

The man who led the insurrection has gone uncharacteristically quiet. The president hasn’t been seen in public since denouncing the mutiny as “treason” and threatening “harsh” punishment that never transpired.

In a bewildering 24 hours, a transfixed international audience watched troops loyal to Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin advance hundreds of miles toward Moscow at breakneck speed only for him to suddenly call off the assault and agree to go into exile with all charges dropped in a late-night deal.

The rapid chain of events left the US and Europe puzzling over the political implications of a rebellion that shattered Mr Putin’s invincible image as Russia’s leader.

The crisis unfolded amid bitter divisions in Russia over the faltering war in Ukraine that’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to try to push Russian forces out of occupied territories.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Wagner mercenary group’s revolt was a “direct challenge” to Mr Putin’s authority and “raises profound questions”, in an interview Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead.”

The US had intelligence several days ago that Prigozhin was plotting to take armed action against Russian defense officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In China, which has boosted ties with Putin and refused to join US-led sanctions over the war, Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday to discuss international and regional issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu also met Mr Rudenko on Sunday, vowing to defend the two countries’ common interests under the “complex and grim” international environment.

Chinese state media had covered the uprising in Russia, while the Global Times published an article by former editor-in-chief Hu Xijin analysing potential scenarios including regime change.

The Chinese side expressed support for the Russian leadership’s efforts to stabilise the situation in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a website statement.

“There’s no question that Putin has been weakened,” Mr Wess Mitchell, a former US assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia and cofounder of two think tanks, said in an interview. “This will be the conclusion that the US and Nato draw – but also the Chinese.”

Even North Korea appeared concerned. Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon Il “expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down” at a meeting with the Russian ambassador, North Korea’s Central News Agency reported.