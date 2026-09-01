‘Significant’ number of EU countries back speeding up Ukraine funding, Ireland says

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A Ukrainian serviceman checking shells for a 152 mm howitzer on Aug 30 before firing towards Russian troops. Ukraine is relying heavily on foreign funds in its fight against a Russian invasion – now in its fifth year.

WICKLOW, Ireland – A significant number of European Union member states support bringing forward the disbursement of funds under an EU loan to Ukraine to help its war effort, Ireland’s Defence Minister said on Sept 1 after hosting a meeting of EU colleagues.

Ukraine relies heavily on foreign funds in its fight against Russia, now in its fifth year, including a €90 billion (S$132.7 billion) loan that the EU agreed to disburse over the course of 2026 and 2027.

New Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara, who addressed EU ministers via video link at an informal gathering in Ireland, said on Aug 30 he would ask to bring forward part of the €45 billion in payments scheduled for 2027.

“What I think was very clear from our presentation from the (Ukrainian) Defence Minister is that there is a gap. So I do believe that there was a significant number of member states that supported that ask,” Ireland’s Defence Minister Helen McEntee told a press conference.

As the gathering was informal, ministers were not in a position to make any formal decisions.

McEntee, who hosted the meeting as Ireland now holds the EU’s rotating six-month presidency, added that any front-loading of the funds would need to be agreed by EU governments and the European Commission:

“It is obviously beyond today, but I think we need to advocate, insofar as possible, for bringing that forward.” REUTERS